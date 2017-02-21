This $5 device can hack your password-protected computer in seconds

Thieves smashed their way inside an Independence man's home as his crystal-clear surveillance cameras rolled.More >
Thieves smashed their way inside an Independence man's home as his crystal-clear surveillance cameras rolled.More >
Police are investigating a double-shooting at 104th Street and Holmes. One person is fighting for their life, while the second victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. This is the third double-shooting in Kansas City in the past 24 hours. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.More >
Police are investigating a double-shooting at 104th Street and Holmes. One person is fighting for their life, while the second victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. This is the third double-shooting in Kansas City in the past 24 hours. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.More >
A woman accused of driving into a group of teens, killing one of them, has been found guilty on all counts.More >
A woman accused of driving into a group of teens, killing one of them, has been found guilty on all counts.More >
A former Playboy playmate was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to complete 30 hours of graffiti removal service after secretly taking a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posting it to Snapchat.More >
A former Playboy playmate was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to complete 30 hours of graffiti removal service after secretly taking a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posting it to Snapchat.More >
A woman charged with killing a teen and hurting three others took the stand Wednesday, and it caused chaos in a Wyandotte County courtroom.More >
A woman charged with killing a teen and hurting three others took the stand Wednesday, and it caused chaos in a Wyandotte County courtroom.More >