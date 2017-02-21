Wonderscope Children's Museum to open new location in Kansas Cit - KCTV5

Wonderscope Children's Museum to open new location in Kansas City

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A popular Kansas children's museum is crossing state lines to open a new location.

Wonderscope Children’s Museum in Shawnee will be expanding into Kansas City.

Board members say they have seen a record number of guests, with 70,000 attendees in 2016, and are bursting at the seams at their current facility.

Because of the record numbers, the museum has a new $12 million facility in the works at the recently renovated Red Bridge Shopping Center in South Kansas City.

An announcement to start a capital campaign to fund the project will happen on Tuesday.

The project will go hand in hand with a new library facility that will be funded by a recently passed ballot issue.

The new 30-thousand square foot museum will be joined to the library, with a public auditorium in the middle. Board members say the facility will help them grow into the future.

“We know that we’re the only not for profit children’s museum exclusively serving kids 10 and younger in this community and we’re very proud of that,” Wonderscope Children’s Museum of Kansas City board member Jill Jolicoeur said.

The museum’s location in Shawnee, KS will eventually close, but that is at least three years away.

During the transition to the new facility, the museum doesn’t plan to see a decrease in services. They say they plan to increase programs and activities.

"We hope that while we know that we’ll keep this, the existing facility, and the existing location for the next few years while we prepare the new museum will continue to be open and accessible," Jolicoeur said. 

City Councilmen Scott Taylor and Kevin McManus have worked with Wonderscope to encourage the project through discussions and meetings and are welcoming the museum with open arms.

"This provides a wonderful opportunity for our growing corporate community in South Kansas City to partner with the Children's Museum and bring interactive educational exhibits to the Museum," Taylor said.

