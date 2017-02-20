Man claiming to be CIA agent breaks into Overland Park home

Police in Overland Park are investigating a bizarre break-in. A man living at the home realized his family room window was smashed out. (KCTV5)

Police in Overland Park are investigating a bizarre break-in.

A man living at the home realized his family room window was smashed out.

It happened in a neighborhood near 102nd Terrace and Briar.

After going downstairs, the man realized someone had broken in. After calling 911, the man in the basement apologized.

He went on to say he was a CIA agent on the run and said we were under attack. Police discovered bottles of water and pizza in the basement with the suspect.

