Plans for new Overland Park QuikTrip stall again

It looks as if there will not be a QuikTrip going in at 105th Street and Metcalf anytime soon.

The Overland Park City Council voted Monday night not to send the issue back to the planning and zoning commission.

The owners of a family-owned gas station a couple blocks down the street are relieved, believing that David beat Goliath.

David Riley has owned his Phillips 66 Station and mechanic shop since 1972, the year his father started the business.

"It's my livelihood," Riley said. "I've done it all my life. It's what my family does."

QuikTrip requested the Overland Park City Council to rezone a lot down the street at 105th Street and Metcalf. Riley was concerned the big company would bring unfair competition to the area and put him out of business.

"I can't compete with them," Riley said. "I left it in the lord's hands and whatever way it went, it was his plan. Good news for me, my employees and my customers."

The council and planning and zoning convention had previously denied QuikTrip because they believed the intersection was a bad place for a gas station.

However, QuikTrip had made some changes in hopes they re-examine the issue.

Those changes were not enough for the council, however.

