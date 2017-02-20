Plans for new Overland Park QuikTrip stall again - KCTV5

Plans for new Overland Park QuikTrip stall again

Posted: Updated:
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
The Overland Park City Council voted Monday night not to send the issue back to the planning and zoning commission. (KCTV5) The Overland Park City Council voted Monday night not to send the issue back to the planning and zoning commission. (KCTV5)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

It looks as if there will not be a QuikTrip going in at 105th Street and Metcalf anytime soon. 

The Overland Park City Council voted Monday night not to send the issue back to the planning and zoning commission. 

The owners of a family-owned gas station a couple blocks down the street are relieved, believing that David beat Goliath. 

David Riley has owned his Phillips 66 Station and mechanic shop since 1972, the year his father started the business. 

"It's my livelihood," Riley said. "I've done it all my life. It's what my family does."

QuikTrip requested the Overland Park City Council to rezone a lot down the street at 105th Street and Metcalf. Riley was concerned the big company would bring unfair competition to the area and put him out of business. 

"I can't compete with them," Riley said. "I left it in the lord's hands and whatever way it went, it was his plan. Good news for me, my employees and my customers."

The council and planning and zoning convention had previously denied QuikTrip because they believed the intersection was a bad place for a gas station.

However, QuikTrip had made some changes in hopes they re-examine the issue. 

Those changes were not enough for the council, however. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Thursday, January 29 2015 11:44 PM EST2015-01-30 04:44:07 GMT
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language.More >
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language. More >

  • Judge clears courtroom after victims' family members yell at Tamika Pledger

    Judge clears courtroom after victims' family members yell at Tamika Pledger

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:36:53 GMT

    A woman charged with killing a teen and hurting three others took the stand Wednesday, and it caused chaos in a Wyandotte County courtroom.

    More >

    A woman charged with killing a teen and hurting three others took the stand Wednesday, and it caused chaos in a Wyandotte County courtroom.

    More >

  • School officials advise parents after Raytown students witness body hanging

    School officials advise parents after Raytown students witness body hanging

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:37:10 GMT

    While riding home from school on their bus, students from Raytown Middle School witnessed a body hanging.  School officials are telling parents in response to monitor their child's behavior.  Ruth Manu's grandchildren were heading for the front door when a police detective stopped them.  He alerted the family a body was found hanging just steps away. Police say the person committed suicide.  “I feel for the parent," Manu said. "I hope they ...

    More >

    While riding home from school on their bus, students from Raytown Middle School witnessed a body hanging.  School officials are telling parents in response to monitor their child's behavior.  Ruth Manu's grandchildren were heading for the front door when a police detective stopped them.  He alerted the family a body was found hanging just steps away. Police say the person committed suicide.  “I feel for the parent," Manu said. "I hope they ...

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.