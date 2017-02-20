Raytown police investigate after shots fired in apartment complex

Police say they were called out to a shooting on the 7700 block of Raytown Road Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5)

Raytown police are investigating after shots were fired at an apartment complex.

Police say they were called out to a shooting on the 7700 block of Raytown Road Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.

Initially a shooting call, police say the victim said a bullet came through his apartment ceiling from the apartment above.

The victim was not hurt.

Officers have not discovered who fired the shot. An investigating is underway, according to police.

