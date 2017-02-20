Raytown police investigate after shots fired in apartment complex

A woman charged with killing a teen and hurting three others took the stand Wednesday, and it caused chaos in a Wyandotte County courtroom.More >
A woman charged with killing a teen and hurting three others took the stand Wednesday, and it caused chaos in a Wyandotte County courtroom.More >
While riding home from school on their bus, students from Raytown Middle School witnessed a body hanging. School officials are telling parents in response to monitor their child's behavior. Ruth Manu's grandchildren were heading for the front door when a police detective stopped them. He alerted the family a body was found hanging just steps away. Police say the person committed suicide. “I feel for the parent," Manu said. "I hope they ...More >
While riding home from school on their bus, students from Raytown Middle School witnessed a body hanging. School officials are telling parents in response to monitor their child's behavior. Ruth Manu's grandchildren were heading for the front door when a police detective stopped them. He alerted the family a body was found hanging just steps away. Police say the person committed suicide. “I feel for the parent," Manu said. "I hope they ...More >
If you haven’t checked your teens social media messages recently, you might be surprised to see what might as well be messages in a foreign language.More >
If you haven’t checked your teens social media messages recently, you might be surprised to see what might as well be messages in a foreign language.More >
The Jackson County medical examiner's office ruled Tuesday that 20-year-old Toni Anderson's death was accidental. She died from hypothermia and drowning at the Platte Landing Park near Parkville.More >
The Jackson County medical examiner's office ruled Tuesday that 20-year-old Toni Anderson's death was accidental. She died from hypothermia and drowning at the Platte Landing Park near Parkville.More >
Two counselors at an addiction facility in southeastern Pennsylvania died after overdosing on opioids, according to the Chester County District Attorney.More >
Two counselors at an addiction facility in southeastern Pennsylvania died after overdosing on opioids, according to the Chester County District Attorney.More >