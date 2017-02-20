Raytown police investigate after shots fired in apartment comple - KCTV5

Raytown police investigate after shots fired in apartment complex

Posted:
Police say they were called out to a shooting on the 7700 block of Raytown Road Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5) Police say they were called out to a shooting on the 7700 block of Raytown Road Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5)
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

Raytown police are investigating after shots were fired at an apartment complex. 

Police say they were called out to a shooting on the 7700 block of Raytown Road Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. 

Initially a shooting call, police say the victim said a bullet came through his apartment ceiling from the apartment above. 

The victim was not hurt. 

Officers have not discovered who fired the shot. An investigating is underway, according to police. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

