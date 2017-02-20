Shawnee Mission North banner taken down at Lawrence High School in mascot controversy

Some Native American students objected to the portrayal of a chief on the banner representing Shawnee Mission North. (Lawrence High School Budget)

A banner for a Shawnee Mission school has been taken down at a school in Lawrence.

At Lawrence High School, before you enter the gym, you'll notice there are banners listed.

The banners represent the Sunflower League, and up until Friday, there were 12 of them, but now there's 11 after the Intertribal Club said that the banner from Shawnee Mission North School was offensive.

"That misrepresents us, it disrespects us, and it puts our culture out there for other people when it is meant to be sacred and it means a lot to us," said Madison McKinney, a senior at Lawrence High School.

Her Facebook message spread after a video she posted showing students doing the Tomahawk Chop during the starting line up, as well as pictures that she said made a mockery of her culture.

"It's very disrespectful when it's used as a mascot," McKinney said. "It dehumanizes us, and not just with Shawnee Mission North, but with all sports teams all across the country at any level."

The Intertribal Club took up the cause requesting the banner to be removed, which happened Friday morning.

Students say it's about more than just the banners, but making sure that students from all cultures feel safe.

They say that while this banner is a good starting point, they do hope to see it spreading throughout the entire state.

The controversy of mascots is nothing new, with the Washington Redskins being the center of it.

But a poll taken in 2016 by the Washington Post indicated nine out of 10 Native Americans said they were not offended by the Redskins name.

