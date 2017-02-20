Law enforcement, community continues to come together for Alexander Goodwin

A little boy from the United Kingdom is fighting for his life at Children's Mercy.

People all around the metro are doing what they can to support Alexander Goodwin and his family.

Alexander is right in the middle of a six-day round of chemo at children's Mercy Hospital and all across the metro, law enforcement is coming together to help his family, whether it's in the form of tribute videos or popular T-Shirts.

"There were about 350 shirts, so I said I'll take the T-shirts and see if we can get some of the other law-enforcement agencies to sell them - and just put them out in break rooms and just kind of on a consignment type thing," said Leawood police deputy chief Kevin Cauley.

If everything goes smoothly, Alexander should be able to leave children's Mercy Hospital from this round of chemo on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.