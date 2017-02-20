Not My President's Day protest begins in Kansas City

The Not My President Day protest has started in Kansas City.

The protest is happening on the Country Club Plaza.

Rally organizers deemed Monday as "Not My President's Day" rather than President's Day.

They say the want to demand an investigation into the "constitutional conflicts, ethics violations and mental instability" of the president.

They say the number of people who gather Monday will help accomplish that.

“They’re coming out because we are feeling frustrated," said protest organizer Maggie Kortchmar. "We are feeling marginalized. And as a white privileged woman, I’m not nearly as affected as those of color, but we’re all in this together and we all need to support each other and not divide each other and that way we can perhaps make that change.”

About 1,500 is expect for the event.

