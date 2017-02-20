Olathe family displaced after fire spreads from fire-pit

The fire burned through the deck and into their kitchen but fire fighters say it could have been avoided. (KCTV5)

Firefighters say a fire-pit may be to blame for an overnight fire that forced a family from their home.

The fire started about 3:30 a.m. at a house in the 500 block of South Ridge Drive.

It burned through the deck and into their kitchen but fire fighters say it could have been avoided.

Firefighters say that even under a burn ban people can still use a fire put but it's not recommended, something one family learned the hard way.

Captain Mike Hall/Olathe Fire Department- “The fire pit has actually burned away the deck around it and it was sitting on the ground below deck when the fire had spread,” Olathe Fire Captain Mike Hall said.

Firefighters say the fire reached the backside of the house, burning the kitchen before spreading to the attic. About $75 thousand of damage was done and three people were displaced, by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the people displaced by the fire.

If you plan on using a fire-pit, Captain Hall recommends putting the fire pit on a flat, non-flammable surface, keeping it at least 12 feet away from the house and nowhere near awnings or overhangs.

He says it’s best to treat a fire pit like a charcoal grill.

“You may see some embers or coals down at the bottom of it and you may think they're cool but that heat can be hidden down in there and it can stay there for days so the only way to make sure it's completely cool is to douse it water,” Hall said.

Firefighters say although Monday’s rain does help, it's still not enough and risks for fires are still high.

