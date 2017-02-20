Homes evacuated after 6 inch gas line break in Overland Park - KCTV5

Homes evacuated after 6 inch gas line break in Overland Park

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Fire officials in Overland Park evacuated eight homes while fixing a gas leak on Monday.

The leak was reported about 11:30 a.m. near 147th Place and Outlook Street.

Officials say the leak was reported after a six-inch-line broke. Eight homes were evacuated due to the leak.

Crews fixed the leak about 12:15 p.m. and made sure there was no danger inside any of the homes before letting residents back in.

Kansas Gas Service assisted Overland Park Fire to stop the leak. 

