Homes evacuated after 6 inch gas line break in Overland Park

Fire officials in Overland Park evacuated eight homes while fixing a gas leak on Monday.

The leak was reported about 11:30 a.m. near 147th Place and Outlook Street.

Officials say the leak was reported after a six-inch-line broke. Eight homes were evacuated due to the leak.

Crews fixed the leak about 12:15 p.m. and made sure there was no danger inside any of the homes before letting residents back in.

Kansas Gas Service assisted Overland Park Fire to stop the leak.

