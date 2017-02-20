MSHP identifies victim in St. Joseph officer involved shooting

The Jackson County medical examiner's office ruled Tuesday that 20-year-old Toni Anderson's death was accidental. She died from hypothermia and drowning at the Platte Landing Park near Parkville.More >
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City says they will not offer or renew individual Affordable Care Act plans in the company’s 32-county service area in Kansas and Missouri for 2018.More >
Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in BritainMore >
Randy Bryant says a recent DNA test shows he is not the father of a child born back in 1988, but his paychecks are still being garnished.More >
Police arrested the man who mocked a victim's disability and sucker punched him in the face.More >
Georgia middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged after firing a weapon in a south Kansas City church on Sunday, injuring one person.More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet from a nearby fight as he played on his iPad and ate cake at his kitchen table, police said,More >
Firefighters are at the Country Club Plaza after a reported gas leak at an Italian restaurant sent three people to an area hospital. Fire officials say a carbon monoxide leak started in the kitchen of Buca di Beppo. Five employees were at the restaurant at the time.More >
