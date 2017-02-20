MSHP identifies victim in St. Joseph officer involved shooting

It's unknown at this time what led to shots being fired by the officer. (KQ2)

The Missouri Highway Patrol has identified a man shot and killed by a St. Joseph police officer early Monday morning.

According to a release from Sgt. Jake Angle, the man who was fatally wounded during the officer-involved shooting was Jason Fanning, 27, of St. Joseph.

St. Joseph police were called about 2:37 a.m. to an area near South 20th and Charles Streets after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

It's unknown at this time what led to shots being fired by the officer.

The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed the officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave. The officer's name has not been released.

The Missouri Highway Patrol will handle the investigation.

