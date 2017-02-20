Overland Park police locate missing man - KCTV5

Overland Park police locate missing man

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Fredrick J. Jones, 32, is described as six-foot-tall and 150 pounds, with brown, shoulder length, hair and brown eyes. (Overland Park police) Fredrick J. Jones, 32, is described as six-foot-tall and 150 pounds, with brown, shoulder length, hair and brown eyes. (Overland Park police)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Overland Park say the search for a missing man is over.

Authorities were searching for Fredrick J. Jones, 32, but say they have found him.

It is unknown when Jones went missing. His vehicle was found in the 9300 block of Indian Creek Parkway, Corporate Woods Office Park, near a wooded area.

