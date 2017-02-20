Neighbors take stand against Kansas City University expansion

The medical school says it's part of a $75 million campus update. (KCTV5)

Neighbors aren't giving up the fight to save some historic apartments in Northeast Kansas City from being torn down.

Kansas City University wants to replace the apartments with a parking lot.

Neighbors will gather at the Northeast Library at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in an effort to save the historic Colonial Court Apartments near Independence Avenue and Maple Boulevard.

Kansas City University says tearing the apartments down and putting in a parking lot is necessary.

The medical school says it's part of a $75 million campus update.

But people fighting the KCU expansion say it's about more than an apartment complex. It's about setting a precedent for tearing down historic buildings in the name of expansion.

A single-family home will also be torn down if this measure passes.

The group against the tear-down has been sending letters and calling council members to try to get their message across.

The measure goes to the full council for a vote on Thursday.

While the library is closed Monday for President's Day, it will be opened at 6:30 p.m., for the meeting only.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.