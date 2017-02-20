Neighbors take stand against Kansas City University expansion - KCTV5

Neighbors take stand against Kansas City University expansion

The medical school says it's part of a $75 million campus update. (KCTV5) The medical school says it's part of a $75 million campus update. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Neighbors aren't giving up the fight to save some historic apartments in Northeast Kansas City from being torn down. 

Kansas City University wants to replace the apartments with a parking lot. 

Neighbors will gather at the Northeast Library at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in an effort to save the historic Colonial Court Apartments near Independence Avenue and Maple Boulevard. 

Kansas City University says tearing the apartments down and putting in a parking lot is necessary. 

The medical school says it's part of a $75 million campus update. 

But people fighting the KCU expansion say it's about more than an apartment complex. It's about setting a precedent for tearing down historic buildings in the name of expansion.

A single-family home will also be torn down if this measure passes.

The group against the tear-down has been sending letters and calling council members to try to get their message across.

The measure goes to the full council for a vote on Thursday.

While the library is closed Monday for President's Day, it will be opened at 6:30 p.m., for the meeting only. 

