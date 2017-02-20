Travel study finds Kansas City the most underrated city in the U.S.

The study focuses on the overall quality of life and cost of living of a city. (KCTV5/Nate Nottage-Tacey)

Kansas City is gaining some fame on a top travel website.

The travel site thrillist.com says Kansas City is the most underrated city in the United States.

Experts say Kansas City has it all, a hidden gem in the middle of the country.

The site says Kansas City has a thriving arts and cultural scene that rivals cities on the coast. They also say it’s not as densely populated as cities like Portland, OR and Nashville, TN.

Researchers call Kansas City an unlikely ground of hip urbanites and a place where you will find a three-bedroom house at a fraction of the price of a similar home in New York.

Google Fiber and the new streetcar also put Kansas City at the top of the list.

The cities restaurant scene, theaters and music festivals were also mentioned.

In fact, thrillist.com says the Crossroads Arts District is one of the most concentrated arts districts in the U.S.

And, last but not least, researchers say the craft beer scene provided by Boulevard Brewing Company and other small microbreweries is something to brag about.

You may wonder which other cities made the list.

Here’s a look at the picks rounding out the top five, Chattanooga, TN, Houston, TX, Grand Rapids, MI and Boise ID.

