Truck driver pleads guilty, receives sentence in fatal 2013 accident

A truck driver who took the life of a woman and injured her son in a violent crash, plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and two other charges on Friday.

Adam Shaw, the truck driver charged in the car crash death of Catherine Nienaber, plead guilty in Platte County to one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony assault.

Shaw reached a plea deal with Platte County prosecutors, resulting in a four-year sentence for each charge. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning a maximum sentence of four years.

The crash happened on Oct. 29, 2013, Nieaber’s 49th birthday.

Shaw had been involved in several federal truck driver violations during his time on the road. Prosecutors say Shaw was speeding and crossed the center line at the time of the crash. The police report shows Shaw blew a .116 on a breathalyzer at the Platte County Jail. That’s nearly three times the limit for a commercial truck driver, .04.

