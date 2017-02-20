Pedestrian killed on Interstate 70 in Kansas City - KCTV5

Pedestrian killed on Interstate 70 in Kansas City

Police say the pedestrian was killed on I-70 westbound at Admiral Boulevard. The incident happened at 10:51 p.m.
A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 70. 

Police say the pedestrian was killed on I-70 westbound at Admiral Boulevard. The incident happened at 10:51 p.m. 

It's unknown how many vehicles were involved. 

