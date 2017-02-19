Fire department vehicle hit in KC - KCTV5

Fire department vehicle hit in KC

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
The damage to the fire department's vehicle was extensive. (Eric Smith/KCTV) The damage to the fire department's vehicle was extensive. (Eric Smith/KCTV)
Only the driver of the van was injured. (Eric Smith/KCTV) Only the driver of the van was injured. (Eric Smith/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City Fire Department vehicle was stopped behind a disabled vehicle with its emergency lights on when it was hit by a driver. 

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday on the Louis and Clark Viaduct.

Robert Wiley, a 55-year-old from KCK, was driving a 1995 Econoline van when he hit the fire department vehicle near the front door on the passenger side.

Wiley was taken to a local hospital. No one else was injured in the crash. 

