Stepfather of Hailey Owens indicted on child pornography charge

Hailey Owens, 10, was abducted on Feb. 18, 2014 in Springfield, MO. She was later found dead inside a Springfield home.

The stepfather of a 10-year-old girl who was murdered in February 2014 has been indicted on charges of child pornography.

Jeffrey W. Barfield, 38, was indicted for sexual exploitation of a minor. The indictment was handed down on Wednesday and was unsealed on Friday.

Barfield, who is free on bond, could face 25 years in prison if he is convicted.

His arraignment is set for February 27.

Hailey Owens, 10, was abducted on Feb. 18, 2014 in Springfield, MO. She was later found dead inside a Springfield home.

Craig Wood, the suspect in death of Owens, could face the death penalty if he is convicted in her death.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved