Stepfather of Hailey Owens indicted on child pornography charge

The Jackson County medical examiner's office ruled Tuesday that 20-year-old Toni Anderson's death was accidental. She died from hypothermia and drowning at the Platte Landing Park near Parkville.More >
Randy Bryant says a recent DNA test shows he is not the father of a child born back in 1988, but his paychecks are still being garnished.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged after firing a weapon in a south Kansas City church on Sunday, injuring one person.More >
The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday that it will not take any action over a joke made by Stephen Colbert about President Donald Trump.More >
The Danger Zone may have gotten old and dusty, but Tom Cruise says he's about to fly back in.More >
Authorities in Zimbabwe say a South African hunter died after being trampled by an elephant that his friends had shot.More >
In the world of storm chasers, May 24, 2016, inspires a near-universal fascination. On that day, the panoramic skies stretching over the Great Plains just outside of Dodge City, Kansas, became the backdrop for a dazzling tornado outbreak.More >
