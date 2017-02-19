KU student says man groped her in dorm - KCTV5

KU student says man groped her in dorm

Posted:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
File photo. (Natalie Davis/KCTV5) File photo. (Natalie Davis/KCTV5)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

The University of Kansas has received a report from a student who said a stranger groped her in a dorm in October. 

The student says the incident happened while she was in an Oliver Hall dorm room between 5:40 p.m. and 11 p.m. on October 27 of last year.

She said a man she didn't know placed his hands on her breasts during that time. 

If you have any information about this incident or the identity of this individual, please call Crime Stoppers at 785-864-8888 or the KU Public Safety Office at 785-864-5900. 

