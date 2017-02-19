Police identify missing 18-year-old in Douglas County

Rescue crews in Douglas County continue to search for an 18-year-old man who has been missing since a boating accident late Saturday night.

Cameron Kirchner, 18, has been identified as the missing individual.

The family released a statement on Tuesday:

This is an extremely hard time for us as we wait for news of our loved one, Cameron Kirchner. But we have been so appreciative of the love and support that has been showed to us by friends and strangers alike. The community has been so supportive during the last few days and we can’t express our gratitude enough. We would also like to thank law enforcement, as well as their families, for being supportive of our family while they search for Cameron. The parents of Cameron, Melissa Howard and Chris Kirchner, as well as Cameron’s family are asking for privacy during this difficult time. We are also requesting that people remember our feelings before posting rumors or speculation on social media. For anyone wishing to support Cameron’s family, a Go Fund Me account has been set up under “Douglas County Lake Missing Teen.”

Teams of divers, two to a team, searched the water on the east side of Douglas County Lake.

As of Monday afternoon, the search is now being called a recovery.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a boat he was in capsized on Saturday. Authorities say a boat was discovered around 2 p.m. They have not confirmed whether or not that boat was the one the two people were using.

"We recovered a boat, but it's not confirmed that this is the boat we're looking for," said Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kristen Dymacek.

The sheriff's office says a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were fishing on the lake at the time of the incident, but only one has been found.

That teen swam to campers, who called 911.

Divers recovered the boat on Monday while searching for the missing man.

Crews searched the area late Saturday evening and until sunset on Sunday.

KCTV5 spoke to a man who comes to fish at the lake and he says about ten years ago the lake was drained and brush piles were added to create fish habitats. According to a map the man has, there is a large brush pile under the water in the area where the search is going on.

Douglas County underwater divers and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are assisting in the search.

Initial reports said the missing person was 17-years-old, but new information from officials say he is 18-years-old.

