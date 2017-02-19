Fire crews battle grass fire in Kansas City - KCTV5

Fire crews battle grass fire in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Firefighters are battling a grass fire on I-435 southbound at 83rd Street in Kansas City. 

Lanes are closed in the area.

There's no word of the extent of damage. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.