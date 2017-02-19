UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled for 9-month-old boy

UPDATE: Police say 9-month-old Brian Scott Pullen has been found.

The baby was discovered at 4:45 p.m.

No additional information is available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Overland, Missouri Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for an abduction that happened at 2200 Woodson Road at 11:35 a.m. on Sunday.

Overland, Missouri is near St. Louis.

Brian Scott Pullen, who is 9 months old, was abducted there. He is described as a white baby boy who is 30 inches long, weighs 20 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white onesie.

The first suspect is Brian Keith Pullen, a 40-year-old white man who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He is the boy's non-custodial father.

The second suspect is William V. Bowen, a 37-year-old white man who is 6 feet tall weighs 200 pounds.

They may be driving a brown or maroon passenger vehicle, possibly a Hyundai or Nissan. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound from the residence on Woodson. The suspect may be headed to 3023 N. 61st St. in Fairmont, Illinois.

Brian Keith Pullen is a Missouri convicted felon and registered sex offender. He was armed with a shotgun at the time of the abduction.

Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Overland Police Department at 314-227-2848.

