Police looking for man in connection with Fisk Ave. shooting

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
The Platte County Sheriff's Office is looking for William McHudson in connection with a shooting. (KCTV) The Platte County Sheriff's Office is looking for William McHudson in connection with a shooting. (KCTV)
PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night. 

Officers got the call about the shooting in the 4700 block of NW Fisk Ave. at 10:50 p.m.

The victim was a 56-year-old man from Platte County. 

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. 

Now, the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 27-year-old William Ross McHudson from Kansas City, Missouri, who is wanted in connection with the shooting. 

He may be driving a four-door, maroon 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix with temporary tags. 

Anyone with information about where McHudson may be is asked to call local law enforcement or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

