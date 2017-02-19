2 killed in fatal crash in Linn County

Two people are dead and two adults and an infant were hospitalized after a crash in Linn County that happened on Saturday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4:13 p.m. on Linn County Road 1095 at East 1150 Road just north of Mound City.

Investigators say a 1993 Honda Accord was headed southbound on Road 1095 as a 2001 Ford Expedition was headed eastbound on Road 1150.

The Honda didn't stop for a stop sign and rear-ended the Ford.

The impact forced both cars off the road and into the southeast ditch. The Honda then hit a utility pole.

A passenger in each car was killed. One was 18-year-old Issiah Jamon Pendergrass from Gardner, Kansas and the second was 33-year-old Trista L. Vail from Butler, Missouri.

The drivers of both vehicles and a female infant in the Ford were taken to hospitals with injuries.

It seems the infant will be okay. The driver of the Ford is in critical condition. There's no word on the driver of the Honda.

Pendergrass was wearing a seatbelt. Vail was not. The 2-month-old infant was in a car seat.

