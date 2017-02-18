Firefighters battle multi-family building fire in Olathe - KCTV5

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Firefighters responded to a fire at the 500 block of S. Sunset Dr. in Olathe. (Jeff DeGraffenreid/Olathe Fire Department) Firefighters responded to a fire at the 500 block of S. Sunset Dr. in Olathe. (Jeff DeGraffenreid/Olathe Fire Department)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Nobody was injured when a fire broke out at the 500 block of S. Sunset Dr.

Firefighters responded to the scene at about 7:42 p.m.

Olathe Fire Chief Jeff DeGraffenreid tweeted out about the fire.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

