Firefighters battle multi-family building fire in Olathe

Firefighters responded to a fire at the 500 block of S. Sunset Dr. in Olathe. (Jeff DeGraffenreid/Olathe Fire Department)

Nobody was injured when a fire broke out at the 500 block of S. Sunset Dr.

Firefighters responded to the scene at about 7:42 p.m.

Olathe Fire Chief Jeff DeGraffenreid tweeted out about the fire.

@OlatheFire Firefighter assisting residents of a multi family building fire in south Olathe. Everyone out safe. pic.twitter.com/Mu8yzHXAPi — Jeff DeGraffenreid (@jgdegraffenreid) February 19, 2017

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

