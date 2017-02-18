17- and 19-year-old cousins killed in Kansas City crash

One person was killed after a fatal accident at W. 86th St. and Ward Pkwy. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5)

Authorities say two teenage cousins have died in a Kansas City crash.

The crash happened about 7:15 p.m. Saturday near West 86th Street and Ward Parkway. Investigators said one car was pulling out of Ward Parkway Center and hit another car.

The Kansas City Star reports 17-year-old Ra'Shad Leggs and 19-year-old Quentin Leggs went out to see a movie and struck another car that was exiting a shopping center. The teens' vehicle then hit the curb, went airborne and struck a tree.

Leisa Leggs, Quentin's mother, said Monday that crews cut both teens from the wreckage. Ra'Shad died at the scene, and Quentin Leggs died at a hospital.

Both teens were interested in the medical field. Quentin Leggs had been about to start a job Monday at Children's Mercy Hospital, while Ra'Shad Leggs had recently decided he wanted to study to be a pediatrician.

Kansas City police are investigating whether speed or other factors played a role in the crash.

"There's a left turn yield sign pulling off onto Ward Parkway," said Bill Mahoney with KCPD, "but what we're doing now is considering if there are other factors at play, such as the speed of the northbound car."

