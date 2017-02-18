USA Fencing Junior Olympics come to KC

Randy Bryant says a recent DNA test shows he is not the father of a child born back in 1988, but his paychecks are still being garnished.More >
Randy Bryant says a recent DNA test shows he is not the father of a child born back in 1988, but his paychecks are still being garnished.More >
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.More >
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.More >
Authorities in Zimbabwe say a South African hunter died after being trampled by an elephant.More >
Authorities in Zimbabwe say a South African hunter died after being trampled by an elephant.More >
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
Records show that the stepmother of a KCK boy whose father killed him and fed his remains to the family's pigs talked on a private Facebook group about restraining the child with handcuffs, ace bandages and splints.More >
Records show that the stepmother of a KCK boy whose father killed him and fed his remains to the family's pigs talked on a private Facebook group about restraining the child with handcuffs, ace bandages and splints.More >
Pediatricians in Kansas City are warning parents about a virus sweeping the metro and infecting their children. The virus is known as Fifth disease, or the slapped cheek rash because doctors at Pediatric Associates in Kansas City say once it is on a person’s face it looks like somebody slapped them in the face.More >
Pediatricians in Kansas City are warning parents about a virus sweeping the metro and infecting their children. The virus is known as Fifth disease, or the slapped cheek rash because doctors at Pediatric Associates in Kansas City say once it is on a person’s face it looks like somebody slapped them in the face.More >
President Donald Trump asked two top intelligence community figures to deny there was evidence of collusion between Russia and his campaign, according to a report in The Washington Post Monday evening, citing current and former officials.More >
President Donald Trump asked two top intelligence community figures to deny there was evidence of collusion between Russia and his campaign, according to a report in The Washington Post Monday evening, citing current and former officials.More >
A man told police he killed his two roommates because they were neo-Nazis who disrespected his recent conversion to Islam, and investigators found bomb-making materials and Nazi propaganda after he led them to the bodies.More >
A man told police he killed his two roommates because they were neo-Nazis who disrespected his recent conversion to Islam, and investigators found bomb-making materials and Nazi propaganda after he led them to the bodies.More >