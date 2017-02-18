City planners working on how to make KC bicycle-friendly

One place cyclists want to see lanes built is on Grand Boulevard. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)

Big changes are coming to KC for those who walk or bike to work.

Kansas City’s downtown area is one place more people would love to visit on a bicycle, but right now they don’t have a lot of options for getting there.



One place bicyclists would like to use more often is along Grand Boulevard. There are bike lanes on a lot of the side streets and even a bike kiosk. While Grand is a big, wide street there are no lanes there yet. However, that could change in 2017.

Over the winter, the city decided to follow an auditor's recommendation to start overhauling its bike plan. City planners are meeting next week to start forming a new plan to make Kansas City a bike friendly place. That plan could include bike lanes on Grand and a few other streets, but it will also address pedestrian needs like new sidewalks.

Bike advocates would like to see a longer and better network of dedicated bike lanes to connect Kansas City's downtown with the Plaza and River Market areas.

It isn’t just for recreation, either. They want Kansas City to be a place where people can ride for recreation or as a functional way to get to work every day.

“We know where bike lanes and other facilities need to go and get bang for the buck so to speak,” said Eric Bunch with BikeWalkKC, “so we want to put the strategy behind a bike friendly community and how do we get there. So this is a huge step in the right direction.”

In the next month, the city will hold public hearings to listen to what cyclists and pedestrians need in KC.

The group that manages the bikeshare kiosks says they're catching on in Kansas City. They plan to expand their availability to North KC sometime late summer or early fall.

You can learn more about BikeWalkKC here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.