At least a dozen displaced by Liberty apartment fire

The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

Some people had to be rescued via ladders off their balconies. (Credit: City of Liberty via Twitter)

At least a dozen people were displaced by a fire at a Liberty apartment complex. (Credit: City of Liberty via Twitter)

At least a dozen people were displaced after two apartment buildings caught fire overnight.

Firefighters received the call about the fire at 203 N. Withers around 12:15 a.m.

They arrived to find intense fire with flames at least 15 feet tall and had to evacuate at least 10 people. Residents in one building had to be evacuated via ladders from their balconies.

The fire was in the attic and burned two buildings that had a total of 24 apartments.

Paul Wanger, who lives in a building connected to those that caught fire, was only separated by a firewall. As soon as he realized what was happening, he ran from door to door to wake up his neighbors.

"We've got several older people and I just wanted to make sure we got them cleared out," Wanger said. "I was worried about it really spreading."

No one was injured in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting at least seven those who have been displaced.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.