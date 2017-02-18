At least a dozen displaced by Liberty apartment fire

Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
A sea lion snatched a girl off a dock and yanked her into the water on Canada's West Coast, where a bystander caught the startling encounter on video.More >
A sea lion snatched a girl off a dock and yanked her into the water on Canada's West Coast, where a bystander caught the startling encounter on video.More >
An Overland Park man has had his paycheck garnished for years, accused of not paying child support. But a DNA test has revealed his now-adult daughter is not his daughter.More >
An Overland Park man has had his paycheck garnished for years, accused of not paying child support. But a DNA test has revealed his now-adult daughter is not his daughter.More >
A church greeter at House of Refuge Family Worship was hit by gunfire and had to be hospitalized on Sunday due to a shooting at the church.More >
A church greeter at House of Refuge Family Worship was hit by gunfire and had to be hospitalized on Sunday due to a shooting at the church.More >
Pediatricians in Kansas City are warning parents about a virus sweeping the metro and infecting their children. The virus is known as Fifth disease, or the slapped cheek rash because doctors at Pediatric Associates in Kansas City say once it is on a person’s face it looks like somebody slapped them in the face.More >
Pediatricians in Kansas City are warning parents about a virus sweeping the metro and infecting their children. The virus is known as Fifth disease, or the slapped cheek rash because doctors at Pediatric Associates in Kansas City say once it is on a person’s face it looks like somebody slapped them in the face.More >
Those who knew Mike Darby say he was always giving back to the community and was very involved with several metro charities. He owned the popular restaurant Coach’s Bar & Grill. It backs up to the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City, where Darby was killed. His funeral will happen on Monday.More >
Those who knew Mike Darby say he was always giving back to the community and was very involved with several metro charities. He owned the popular restaurant Coach’s Bar & Grill. It backs up to the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City, where Darby was killed. His funeral will happen on Monday.More >
Kansas City police are looking for the parents of a little girl they found in the area of 2000 Park Tower Drive. The child was found alone at a play area inside a complex. She's 3 years old, but is not answering when asked her name. If you know any information, please contact police. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Kansas City police are looking for the parents of a little girl they found in the area of 2000 Park Tower Drive. The child was found alone at a play area inside a complex. She's 3 years old, but is not answering when asked her name. If you know any information, please contact police. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >