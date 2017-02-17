T-shirts sold, donations collected in memory of Blue Valley coach Driskell

The design on the t-shirts being sold on Friday. (KCTV)

Parents who make up the Blue Valley football team's booster club, known as the Touchdown Club, are selling t-shirts in memory of the late coach Driskell.

On the shirts is what coach Driskell told his players before and after every game: "Live like champions."

The point is not only that he brought the football team to five state championship games, but that he taught the kids to be champions off the field as well by being champions in character.

They started selling the shirts yesterday at school for the kids and are struggling to keep up stock.

“It's not just one person buying one shirt,” said Marsha Waldron, Touchdown Club Co-President. “It's a family, it's extended families. So, they're walking away with mountains of T-shirts.”

Five thousand have been printed so far and about 4,000 have been sold. The shirts cost $20 for short sleeve and $25 for long sleeve.

Christine Kinney, another Touchdown Club Co-President, said, “The touchdown club email is just inundated with people from all over the country. Can we get a shirt? Can we get a shirt? Can we get a shirt?”

Their printer is an alumna and is printing around the clock, as fast as she can.

If you want to just donate money to the Driskell family, the club has a fund setup for donations online and at Stanley Bank.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.