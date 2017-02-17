Woman raising money to bring home cat who befriended boyfriend in Afghanistan

A woman wants to bring to the U.S. a cat that befriended her boyfriend while he was deployed in Afghanistan. (KCTV)

A local woman is trying to raise money to bring home a cat who befriended her boyfriend while he was deployed in Afghanistan.

Cats all over the world are looking for a loving home and a local couple fell in love with the cat thousands of miles away they want to bring to Kansas City. She's not your average housecat, though.

Bewler is a kitten in Afghanistan who has befriended a man thousands of miles from home.

Lynnette Smith has never met Bewler, but her boyfriend is deployed overseas and he took a liking to the scrawny gray cat with a wound on her tail.

“She's so affectionate and vocal and ready to be loved on,” Smith said. “They heard someone tried to burn her tail off.”

Smith says the feline companion has become a community cat for her boyfriend's unit. She follows the men around and even stands watch at their door.

Smith recently found out about a program to adopt pets abroad.

“It's costly,” she said. “$3,500 to $4,000.”

But money isn’t the only problem.

“I am severely allergic to cats,” she stated.

Nonetheless, Smith is trying to raise the money to bring Bewler to the U.S. as a way of saying “thank you” to the cat who looks out for her loved one.

“I'd give anything to bring her back,” she said.



The couple is also trying to raise a little money for some veterinary care once Bewler gets here and finds a loving home.

You can find Smith's GoFundMe for Bewler here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.