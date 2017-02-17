Funeral held for local firefighter of 16 years who died in skiing accident

The view on the ground of the funeral procession. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

UPDATE: A funeral is being held in Lenexa on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. as Bell is laid to rest.

A local firefighter has died as the result of a skiing accident while he was on vacation with his family in Colorado and it’s a space that won’t easily be filled.

For 16 years, Jim Bell was a part of the team with Consolidated Fire District Number 2 which serves areas such as Fairway, Mission, and Prairie Village.

Those who know him best say he will be remembered as a dedicated father and a hardworking firefighter.

"Jim was a good firefighter,” said Training Chief Steve Chick, Jr. “He was an aggressive personality, someone who loved life, who lived life to its fullest.”

Bell’s efforts to help others went beyond the borders of the local area.

"He was deployed to Greensburg and was involved in an effort in Greensburg when the tornado went through there and devastated that town,” Chick said.

Earlier this week, the fire department received a call from his wife that he was injured while on vacation after a fall.

"We started to get more information that led us to believe it was a lot more serious than we initially thought,” said Chick.

Those who knew him well say they will do what they can to support his family and keep his memory alive.

"One of the legacies I think he'll leave is that he was one of the people who enjoyed being prepared and he had a passion for the job and the people around him have the same passion,” Chick said. “I think that that's one thing they'll remember about him."

Currently, there are no arrangements for Bell’s memorial or funeral. Chick says those plans will be made once the family returns from Colorado.

