Gov. Brownback reaffirms pro-life stance in letter to President Trump

On Friday, Kansas Governor Sam Brownback reaffirmed his pro-life stance by tweeting out a letter he sent to President Donald Trump.

Some in the state say it shows he how much he cares about the issue, while others say it’s a distraction from other problems in the state.

Brownback took to Twitter to tell the state he hasn’t forgotten about pro-life issues.

He started by saying, “I’m calling for congress to defund Planned Parenthood, an organization that traffics baby body parts for profit is antithetical to human dignity.”

Laura McQuade, President and CEO Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said in response, “He continues to put his personal beliefs over the good of the state.”

Mary Kay Culp, of Kansans For Life, said, “He was very taken aback by the baby parts business, which is real and as horrible as it sounds and completely provable."

The governor has three other things on the agenda: 1) pass the Pain Capable Act that says fetuses can feel pain at 20 weeks in utero, 2) put a stop to dismemberment abortions nationally, and 3) stop sex-selective abortions across the country.

Although this is not a new tone for the governor, Planned Parenthood says this is not what he should be focusing on today.

“On a day that the governor should be focusing on how to fill that budget gap and keep school funding and highway funding going, he’s chosen to take time out of his day to focus on this sort of personal extreme political agenda of his,” Planned Parenthood said.

Mary Kay Culp said it was her office that sparked the governor to speak out, not using the pro-life agenda as a distraction. “I’m telling you there is another reason why it might be now and it has to do with our banquet and the speaker we had a week ago Tuesday,” she said.

The dismemberment abortion bill is currently tied up in the courts. The next hearing is expected in March.

