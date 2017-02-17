Olathe North students form club to grant wish of 3-year-old with leukemia

Will's wish is to swim with lots of Murtles, in Florida, and these students are making that happen. (KCTV5)

Students at Olathe North High School started a new club to give back to the community.

It’s called the Wish Club and they’ve partnered with Make A Wish to grant a three-year-old’s dream of going the beach and swimming with turtles.

"I told her I had a crazy idea, and I wanted to give a kid his wish at North,” Senior Alex Schroeder said.

That kid is a 3-year-old named Will Buckman. He’s your average energetic, silly 3-year-old, who is now in remission from leukemia.

Will gets through it, with the help of mom, and his favorite toy.

"The best part about Murtle is about swimming with him in the sea,” Will said as he played with the toy turtle.

His wish is to swim with lots of Murtles, in Florida, and these students are making that happen.

"He is the most amazing kid,” Senior Maddy Hughes said.

The students are raising money to help the Buckman family have a week, cancer-free, by selling rally towels, Hawaiian leis and Make A Wish stars.

"It was heartbreaking, I remember the exact moment and exactly where I was the day that I found out he was diagnosed with leukemia,” Hughes said.

Hughes not only helps lead the wish club, she is also Will's babysitter.

She adds, "He's just the best kid and I say he's my 3-year-old best friend all the time."

While the club is giving to support Will, they are also giving back to one of Olathe's own.

Will’s mom Laura Buckman is a teacher in the district and has taught Maddy and Alex in the past.

That’s why students at the school want to make sure they make Will’s wish come true.

"I know we can do it,” Hughes said.

The clubs goal is $5,000 and they are close.

Every student who donates gets to write their name on a Make A Wish star. The hope is to fill up the entire school with stars as the program grows.

Will is now in remission but still, has a little less than two years before he is completely cancer-free.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Olathe North Wish Club can send a check to Olathe North High School -- Attention: Katie Harris 600 E. Prairie Street Olathe, KS 66061.

Checks should be made out to USD 233 with “ON Wish Club” on the memo line.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.