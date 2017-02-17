9,000 poppies replaced at the WWI Museum after a decade

The World War I Museum recently replaced the thousands of poppies in the Liberty Memorial. (Credit: National World War I Museum and Memorial via Facebook)

Liberty Memorial should complete quite a task by the end of today after replacing all 9,000 poppies in its field.

The poppies hold a very special meaning as all the artificial poppies symbolize the 9 million service members killed during world war one.

Replacing them is part of a big upgrade, but a very important one.

After 10 years, the museum decided it was time to refresh the poppy field because the flowers had accumulated dust and turned orange. So, they brought in the original design team to bring this garden back to life.

“They removed all the poppies, washed the field, but debris back, carefully replaced each of the 9,000 poppies,” said Dr. Matthew Naylor, the World War I Museum President. “It’s so an enormous a project, but it’s really important to us. It’s an essential part of coming into the museum and seeing this extraordinary sight of this poppy field.”

The new poppies aren't real flowers of course; they're silk. The museum director says it took months to pick out the right color, but only four days to install them.

The next couple of months are going to be big ones for the National World War 1 Museum. On Tuesday, it’s debuting a new exhibition showcasing war posters commonly used for spreading propaganda in many of the countries involved in World War I.

On April 6, the museum and memorial will host the national ceremony to mark the 100-year anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I. Among those invited to the ceremony is President Donald Trump. There is no word yet on whether he'll attend.

Poppies became a symbol of remembrance for World War I after the flower grew up out of the battlefields. The seeds can sit in the soil for 80 years and still bloom. The fighting on the ground churned the soil and allowed the old seeds to bloom once more.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.