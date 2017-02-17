Facebook can soon be used to apply for jobs

This week, you'll be able to use Facebook to apply for jobs. (AP)

Facebook has come a long way since the days of simple status updates. Starting this week, you can apply for jobs on the site.

You can use it to buy and sell goods, get your news, and plan events. Now, you can use it to apply for a job.

Morgan Hunter, a local recruiting agency in Overland Park, said this is a game changer.

Facebook has 1 billion people visiting business pages each month. Now when people visit those pages, they will see an "apply" button to submit their application without even leaving the site.

Forty percent of U.S. small businesses report filling jobs was more difficult than expected. Facebook says the new feature will help them find qualified people when they may not have even been looking for a job.

That is because possible applicants are already spending so much time on Facebook and the job application will basically fall into their hands.

Here in the Kansas City area, recruiter Stephanie Smithmier with Morgan Hunter said this will be a type of job application we've never seen before.

The applicant will get a better look at how the company they’re sending their application to really operates just buy scrolling through their Facebook page.

“Company culture is one of the most important things that we’re hearing from job seekers today,” Smithmier said. “It's important for them to know, ‘Am I going to fit in? Are they doing things that are important to me? Are they involved in organizations I want to be involved in or are already involved in?’”

Smithmier said all those questions can be answered by looking at most company Facebook pages.

The ease of applying for a job on Facebook, for the applicant, should also be noted. So much of our personal information is on Facebook that your application will be semi-completed using details from you profile the moment you click “apply.”

To put things in perspective, about 96 percent of recruiters like Morgan Hunter use LinkedIn and 66 percent of recruiters turn to Facebook. With the new feature, however, that number is expected to grow.

