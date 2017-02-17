Behind the badge: Blue Bloods celebrates 150th episode

For the last seven seasons, Tom Selleck has sat in his living room chair and made some pretty big decisions as Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on the CBS hit show Blue Bloods. (AP)

Now, all of the stars of that show are celebrating a very remarkable accomplishment -- 150 episodes.

After seven seasons, the show’s audience is actually growing. Selleck, who knows iconic television programs, says Blue Bloods reminds him of his legendary run as Magnum P.I.

“You gotta try to make each show better than the last one and it doesn't always turn out that way but as long as you know you tried I think that keeps you in the game and it keeps you going,” Selleck said. “That's been the case in Blue Bloods it was certainly the case on Magnum.”

Selleck, who stars as the patriarch of a large law enforcement family, took a break from filming at the show's Brooklyn, NY studios to sit down and discuss the show’s success.

“We are a character driven show, as was Magnum, and the characters do evolve,” Selleck said.

Now, Blue Bloods has something else in common with Magnum P.I., both shows have hit 150 episodes. The cast celebrated on set with cupcakes and a few laughs.

Selleck takes pride in the weekly Sunday dinner scenes which remind him of his own childhood and of a father who helped him achieve his dreams.

“I think my dad always said risk is the price you pay for opportunity,” Selleck said. “He also said the only place success comes before work is in the dictionary. I remember this stuff but yeah, my dad's a big part of Frank.”

“Tom in many ways reminds me of my dad,” Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg said.

Wahlberg, who stars as Frank's son and hard-charging detective Dannie Regan, says the famous Sunday dinner scenes in Blue Bloods also remind him of his childhood in New England. There were some differences but one thing was exactly the same.

“The portions were a little smaller and involved a lot of government cheese and stuff like that, but you know, it's still ... love is the thing. You ask any Wahlberg what do you remember about those times, and it's the love and the connection we had. And that is the same thing we get from the Regan dinner scenes,” Wahlberg said.

"I grew up in an all boy, Irish Catholic family as well, so you know you gotta be somewhat tough," Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynihan said.

Moynihan, who play's Frank’s daughter Erin, an assistant district attorney, says her tight-knit New England family background is similar to the Regan’s but she believes the secret to the Blue Bloods success is that the show provides comfort food for the soul.

"I think that everyone is missing that closeness to family, appreciating it, and it's one of the few shows on television that highlights that," Moynihan said.

Wahlberg and Selleck feel the same way, and 150 episodes and a few cupcakes down, who knows how much longer Blue Bloods can continue doing the seemingly impossible.

“I just enjoy the ride so much,” Wahlberg said. “I never thought we'd get through season one and here we are, season seven. With really no stop in sight.”

