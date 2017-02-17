Authorities search Warrensburg house, find cash, guns and drugs

Authorities found $21,000, several firearms and a large amount of marijuana and packaging material at the home. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Johnson County, MO have arrested five people after finding large amounts of cash, firearms and marijuana inside a house.

The Johnson County Sheriff's office along with the Warrensburg Police Department executed a search warrant on Thursday in Warrensburg.

During the search detectives located just over $21,000, several firearms and a large amount of marijuana and packaging material.

Officers arrested John Stackle, for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Four other people were taken into custody for possession of marijuana and, or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stackle is being held at the Johnson County Jail with bond set at $4,500.

