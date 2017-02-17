Authorities search Warrensburg house, find cash, guns and drugs - KCTV5

Authorities search Warrensburg house, find cash, guns and drugs

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Authorities found $21,000, several firearms and a large amount of marijuana and packaging material at the home. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office) Authorities found $21,000, several firearms and a large amount of marijuana and packaging material at the home. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities in Johnson County, MO have arrested five people after finding large amounts of cash, firearms and marijuana inside a house.

The Johnson County Sheriff's office along with the Warrensburg Police Department executed a search warrant on Thursday in Warrensburg.

During the search detectives located just over $21,000, several firearms and a large amount of marijuana and packaging material.

Officers arrested John Stackle, for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Four other people were taken into custody for possession of marijuana and, or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stackle is being held at the Johnson County Jail with bond set at $4,500. 

