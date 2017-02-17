Blue Valley community holds fundraiser for family of fallen coach

The school’s Tiger Touchdown Club will be selling t-shirts on the field from 3 p.m. To 5 p.m. (KCTV5)

Students and the Blue Valley High School community are still trying to wrap their heads around a tragic loss.

Many students say it wasn’t just about football, everyone knew who coach Eric Driskell was.

On Friday, a fundraiser will be held for the Driskell family.

Students will once again meet on the football field.

The last time they met was to pray for the family, this time the will meet to offer support.

The school’s Tiger Touchdown Club will be selling t-shirts on the field from 3 p.m. To 5 p.m.

T-shirts are $20 and long-sleeve shirts are $25.

Eric Driskell suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm over the weekend and was removed from life support WEDNESDAY after donating his organs.

KCTV5 spoke with Blue Valley High School Principal Scott Bacon about why coach Driskell was so loved.

“The way he treated his kids, the way his kids respected him, the way he ran his program,” Bacon said. “He was very very successful, you know to state championships, and three state runner-up finishes in the last seven years. We kind of pencil that in on our calendar.”

A GoFundMe page has been started for the family.

