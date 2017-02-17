Police search for 2 suspects breaking into cars in Lenexa

Authorities say they have set up a large perimeter in the area of 79th Street and Quivira Road as they search for the suspects. (KCTV5)

Police are searching for two people who broke into several cars in Johnson County early Friday morning.

Authorities say they have set up a large perimeter in the area of 79th Street and Quivira Road as they search for the suspects.

Police say two white men in hoodies fled from officers on foot in the 8000 block of Monrovia Street.

Officers and K-9 units are involved in the search. Roads have been closed in the area.

