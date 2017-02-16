Olathe lawmakers call on Brownback to get involved in blacklist case

Megan Miller’s parents say they didn’t even know their daughter was being investigated until the investigation was closed and decisions were made. (KCTV5)

It's time for Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback to get involved.

That's what lawmakers are now saying following a KCTV5 News investigation about a woman with special needs who is blacklisted for life by the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

Megan Miller is a Special Olympic athlete who's won gold medals. She's also an aunt and she loves working with children, but now she can't after she was blacklisted by the Kansas DCF.

Her family calls the investigation ridiculous and botched. State lawmakers around Kansas agreed and got involved after the KCTV5 investigation.

Sen. Rob Olson, Rep. Erin Davis and Rep. Larry Campbell wrote a letter to the governor, requesting to meet him on the matter.

Miller worked as a teacher’s aide at an Olathe daycare.

On March 15, 2012, five kids wandered off the playground. The daycare sits next to a busy road. One child was found in the parking lot, other children were found down in a ditch. Thankfully, no children were injured.

The police were called and so was the Kansas Department for Children and Families. No criminal charges were filed but DCF determined the adults in charge were neglectful. Two lead teachers and Miller were all placed on the Kansas Child Abuse and Neglect Registry.

