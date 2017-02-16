Employee at Garry Gribble’s charged with stealing $275k in merchandise

A federal grand jury has charged an Olathe shoe store employee with stealing more than $275,000 in merchandise.

Craig W. Sullivan, a 41-year-old from Olathe, was charged with 10 counts of wire fraud and three counts of mail fraud on Wednesday.

The indictment alleges the crimes happened while he was working for Garry Gribble’s Running Sports, which has five locations in KC.

Sullivan oversaw merchandise arriving at the main store in Overland Park and was responsible for distributing it to other locations.

The indictment alleges he stole mostly Garmin GPS running watches and sold them to someone in California who ran an online business on eBay. Sullivan would ship the stolen items to California via USPS and was paid via PayPal.

He allegedly received 51 payments totally about $275,780.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.

The USPS investigated this case.

