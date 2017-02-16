Shawnee businessman hired undocumented workers

A Shawnee man who is co-owner of a roofing company pleaded guilty to employing, transporting and housing undocumented workers from Mexico who he knew were in the country illegally.

Tommy Frank Keaton, a 71-year-old from Shawnee, co-owns Canadian West, Inc. and RAM Metal Products. He was doing business as Century Roofing.

In court, he pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly harboring illegal aliens.

In his plea, he admitted that the crime happened while he was running Century Roofing at 6 S. 59th St. Lane in Kansas City, Kansas.

Keaton gave vehicles to some of the Mexican citizens who worked for him and housed them at a residence he owned in the 1500 block of S. 18th St. in KCK.

He admitted that about $1.4 million that the government took from him were the result of his crime and are subject to forfeiture.

