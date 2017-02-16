Fire burns 2 acres in in Lenexa

Firefighters worked to keep the view from jumping across the roadway. (KCTV)

A fire burned a rather large swath of land in Lenexa on Thursday afternoon.

The fire started on the north side of the walking trail, then spread toward the road and scorched about 2 acres before it was put out.

Chopper 5 was overhead while it was burning and took the pictures you see here.

The strong wind pushed the fire north of the trail to the edge of Prairie Star Parkway at Monticello.

The call came in at about 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters' main concern was keeping the fire from jumping over the road, which they did. However, they closed a section of the road for about half an hour because the smoke was a visibility concern for drivers.

They don't know what started the fire, but said the number one accidental cause of fires like this is something as small as a cigarette butt.

"Especially along roadways, public areas,” said Batt. Chief Lynn Weddle with the Lenexa Fire Department. “People have a tendency to just pitch their burnt cigarettes out the window and, in conditions like this, that will start a fire a lot of times."

So, if you smoke in the car, it's a good idea to have one of those cup holder ashtrays or even an empty soda can for your butts.

Another thing to be careful about is grilling with charcoal in a park with a lot of grass because a small, hot ember can escape and start a fire.

