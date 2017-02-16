1 dead after wrong-way driver collides with school bus in the Northland

The Missouri Highway Patrol says one injury was reported, but the condition of the individual is unknown at this time. (KCTV5)

A wrong-way driver struck a school bus at Missouri Highway 291 and Missouri Highway 210.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the driver of the car, John M. Gaage, 32, of Independence, MO, has died at the hospital as a result of the head-on crash.

The school bus driver and two students suffered minor injuries. There were 25 students on the bus.

The bus belonged to the Wellington-Napoleon School District, according to a statement from the district. The students and staff will be returning to the school.

They were headed to Richmond, Missouri for a game. However, the games for tonight have been canceled in light of the crash, according to the district.

For staff members, their recent training kicked in, keeping kids safe in the median of a busy highway.

"The coaches did an excellent job, getting the students to a location to make sure they were okay but away from emergency personnel who were working on the other vehicle so that they didn’t have to witness that," said superintendent Mindy Hampton.

Both NB and SB 291 Highway were closed off.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.