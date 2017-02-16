KU, Baylor clash in Waco on Saturday

Kansas Jayhawks guard Josh Jackson (11) is congratulated after hitting a three-pointer against the Baylor Bears during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The top two teams in the Big 12 clash in Waco, TX on Saturday.

The third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks have a two-game lead in the conference standings thanks to Baylor’s stumble in Lubbock and Kansas’ incredible comeback victory over West Virginia at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Mountaineers got a taste of their own medicine with a potent Jayhawk press in the final minutes.

But don’t worry, Bill Self assures fans they won’t become the Press Virginia of the Midwest, but they did learn a lot from that comeback that will help them against Baylor.

“The harder we tried the worse we got. Then the lid came off late and Mason and Graham put us on their back and I thought Landon was unbelievable at the front of the press which I don’t think he’s ever done in his life. It was a fun night and certainly one we won’t forget around here for a while," Self said.

“The biggest thing is that throughout the game you are playing a lot of minutes, and then at the end, you realize, 'OK, there’s a short amount of time left, let’s get it together and worry about the fatigue another time,'” Kansas forward Landen Lucas said.

Self said Saturday's game is big because of how quickly a two-game lead can evaporate in the league.

The Jayhawks still have five games left on the schedule, but no doubt this is the most crucial on their path to their 13th straight Big 12 title.

