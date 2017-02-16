School bus catches fire in Blue Springs - KCTV5

School bus catches fire in Blue Springs

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
(Credit: Blue Springs Police Department) (Credit: Blue Springs Police Department)
What caused the school bus to catch fire is unknown at this time. (Credit: Randy Green) What caused the school bus to catch fire is unknown at this time. (Credit: Randy Green)
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

A high school bus caught on fire in Blue Springs on Thursday afternoon. 

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. and lasted for about 30 minutes near Roanoke and Adams Dairy Parkway in the Quail Walk Subdivision.

There were students on the bus, but they were evacuated safely and no one was injured.

Authorities are investigating the fire as a suspicious arson incident.

On Friday, the Blue Springs Police Department said one person had been taken into custody in connection with the bus fire.

No other details are available at this time.

