Injuries from distracted walking reach frightening level, doctors warn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Next time you're at a busy street corner, take a look around you.

The odds are very good you'll see people texting and walking, unaware anything bad could happen to them.

The urban dictionary calls people who text and walk "petextrians." 

The YouTube compilations of people texting and walking and falling down are comical. But distracted walking has reached a level no longer funny to the doctors treating the injuries. 

"I think it’s an epidemic, and it’s an epidemic of a proportion that we don’t even understand yet," said Dr. Lee Norman, chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Hospital. 

Norman says the number of people winding up in the hospital after getting hurt while walking and looking at their phones has reached a frightening level. 

Jessica Salazar is one of those people. The Overland Park Regional Medical Center director of marketing went from hospital employee to hospital patient. She was looking down at her phone checking an email when she fell and broke her arm last summer.

"I just landed flat on the pavement ,,, I really hurt myself," Salazar said. 

She underwent eight weeks of physical therapy, three days a week. But nine months later, she still wears a brace and can't grip her hand properly. She wishes she could warn everyone she sees about the dangers of distracted walking. 

"That's all you see! All you see!" Salazar said.

The number of children and teenagers walking while looking down at their phones is particularly alarming to health officials.

The organization Safe Kids Worldwide says one in four high school students and one in six middle school students regularly walks while distracted. 

The organization also says it's seen a 13-percent spike in the death rate for teenagers in the past three years because of distracted walking. 

The numbers are so remarkable the National Safety Council now includes distracted walking statistics in its annual injury report.

But when KCTV5 News asked metro parents if they had talked to their teenagers about the dangers of distracted walking, most said no. 

Norman says the ways people manage to hurt themselves while texting continues to surprise him. 

"People have fallen from trees while tree pruning ... while texting! We see people walk off a cliff or a bridge," Norman said.

The only injury he can think of he has not seen due to a cellphone distraction is open their parachute while skydiving and texting. But he wouldn't be surprised if that happened in the future. 

There are a few cities in America that have started fining people for distracted walking, but Kansas City is not one of those cities.

In other countries, like China and Belgium, they have special lanes for pedestrians who want to walk and text.

Rutgers engineers are currently working on developing an app that will lock your screen if you're about to walk into traffic.

