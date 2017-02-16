3 arrested in Kansas City during 'Day Without Immigrants' protests

About 500 protesters gathered near City Hall, many holding banners and signs such as "Somos America," which translates to "We're America." (Caroline Sweeney/KCTV5 News)

The national "Day Without Immigrants" includes actions in both of Missouri's metropolitan areas.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cherokee Street, the hub of traditional Mexican cuisine in St. Louis, was mostly quiet at lunch hour Thursday after several restaurants closed in solidarity.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Star reports that 400 to 500 protesters gathered near City Hall, many holding banners and signs such as "Somos America," which translates to "We're America."

Mounted police are here on 12th and Locust. The rally is still going strong despite its impending noon end time. pic.twitter.com/6Fk7uKW3Ak — Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) February 16, 2017

Police say they arrested three individuals at the protests.

The first arrest came around 12:30 p.m. at City Hall after a male refused to move a vehicle. Police talked with him, but he refused to comply, according to police.

During that arrest, a second man allegedly spit on a Kansas City police officer. That man was promptly arrested.

While the second man was arrested, a third was cuffed after police say he was interfering in the arrest.

The protests are in response to President Donald Trump's pledge to increase deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally, build a wall along the Mexican border, and ban people from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming into the U.S.

One woman KCTV5 spoke to said she aw the people at her restaurant come together.

“We’re all untied," said Shaleen Banos, who left work to take part in the protest. "The Kansas City Latino community is big but we all know each other. But it’s small enough to where we all know each other. Once we cross the border, we’re all the same.”

