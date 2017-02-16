Belton High receives 7th threat in a week and a half

On Thursday morning, Belton High School received its seventh threat in the past week and a half.

This threat was written in a girls’ bathroom at the high school between the beginning of school at 7:39 a.m. and the first hour.

The threat said, “You really think security will stop us, Feb. 15, 2017 was just a distraction, we will see how many security we need to kill.”

The Superintendent of Schools, Andrew Underwood, said that adults were escorting students in the hallways and that they have an increased level of police and administration in the building.

He said the threat would be taken “seriously” and clarified that meant “long-term suspensions, up to 180 school days, charges filed locally at Belton, and then the case being referred to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office for further criminal prosecution.”

Out of those seven threats made, five have been at the high school and two were at the middle school. Additionally, this is the second time a threat has been delivered on the walls. The others were on Snapchat and Facebook.

Underwood said five people have been arrested in connection with the threats made recently; three were high schoolers and two were middle schoolers. There's no word yet on what charges will be pressed.

He also said many of the students seem surprised that it's taken so seriously.

“As they were leaving, they say 'I was just kidding, I was just joking'," Underwood said. "Well, it’s not a joke. When you make these types of threats, whether you’re talking about shooting someone or just an act of violence towards other people, you cannot kid about that.”

"I talked to the first young man about it, as he's sitting in the police station in cuffs and he's in tears, that you know, he didn't mean it, it was only up for 15 minutes," Underwood said, "but once you put it out there, it's out there. One screenshot never goes away."

"We felt like there had been some copycats," Underwood said, "but you have to take every one of those threats seriously." "So, just a little over a week and half period for seven threats and that's significant," he added. "Obviously, one is too many, but every one of them has to be taken seriously."

Underwood said the threats are causing unrest among students and staff. Parents and students are both rattled and aggravated.

"It's very annoying," said Belton student Morgan Webb. "My dad didn't want me or my sister going to school yesterday just because it said February 15th. He didn't even go to work yesterday. So, it's getting out of hand now."

Underwood asked in his letter to parents, guardians and the community, “Please help us in putting a stop to this inappropriate behavior.”

Underwood did say that they have some people of interest in connection with the seventh threat.

The threats seemingly began after the Super Bowl.

